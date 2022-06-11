From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits on Friday struck again in Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 14 residents from one of the communities.

A source who spoke to Saturday Sun in confidence said the bandits visited Mararaban Kajuru in the wee hours of Friday in their usual commando style and abducted the victims.

In the last one week, 32 persons had been killed and scores abducted by the marauding bandits within the same Kajuru Local Government.

According to this source, “bandits came again just a few hours after the military repelled them from causing more havoc in our communities and kidnapped 14 persons.

“This time around, they came to Mararaban Kajuru in their numbers. They were well armed. By the time they left, we discovered that 14 persons have been abducted. As we speak, we have yet to ascertain the details of the missing persons,” the source added.

