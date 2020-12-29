From John Adams, Minna

Palpable fear has enveloped Minna, the Niger State capital, as armed bandits yesterday invaded Maitumbi, a suburb of the capital, kidnapping two persons and injuring two others.

Five hours after the incident, which occurred about 11pm, the kidnappers demanded N5million ransom from the families of the victims before they can regain their freedom.

It was gathered that one of the victims is the head of the local vigilance group in the community.

Although the identities of the injured victims are not known yet, they are currently receiving treatment at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna.

The residents in Tsaka area of Maitumbi where the attack occurred have relocated to a nearby primary school where they are currently taking refuge.

According to reports, the bandits came into the community through the Pyata hills in their numbers, using torchlights to find their way but were spotted by some youths, who were returning home from an outing.

According to source close to the community, the youths, on sighting the bandits, immediately raised the alarm, which led to the local security outfit in the area mobilising to confront the bandits.

But on sighting the vigilantes, the bandits opened fire on them, resulting in the two men being injured and two others kidnapped.

It was further gathered that the mobile phone of one of the victims was used to contact their relations to demand N5million ransom.

The police could not be reached for confirmation of the story but the chairman of the local government area, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman Gomma, confirmed the incident.

Gomma said the situation has been brought under control though the people have all relocated from the community for fear of further attack.

This latest incident is coming barely 48 hours after gunmen numbering about 50 invaded Kuchi community in Munya Local Government Area of the state and abducted 17 people in a midnight operation.