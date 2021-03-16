From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three teachers were yesterday kidnapped at Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2 of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at a press conference said contrary to earlier reports that some students of the school were kidnapped, it turned out that after thorough checks, only their teachers were abducted following attack by bandits around 8:50am, yesterday. He said the bandits also rustled several cattle and went away with five motorcycles and other valuables. He said the military and other security agencies in the area are in hot pursuit of the bandits to ensure that the three kidnapped persons are rescued safely.

“The state government has compiled and analysed all the security reports and can confirm that there was indeed an invasion of the said school. The government can confirm that three teachers, Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu have been kidnapped. Following thorough checks, we can verify that no pupil was kidnapped.

Pupils who had just arrived the school to begin the day’s activities, took to their heels in the course of the commotion, as the bandits invaded the premises on motorcycles. This led to two pupils identified as Ahmad Halilu and Kabiru Yahaya, going missing. However, we are happy to inform you that the two missing pupils have been found.”

In another development, Aruwan said troops on patrol in Faka area of Chikun Local Government Area, rescued a young boy in Faka forest. The boy identified as Adewale Rasaq, was kidnapped over a week ago in Kudenden area of the local government, and escaped from his captors while his parents were negotiating the payment of a ransom of about N15million.

He also said troops while on patrol in a forest around Kachia and Kauru Local Government Areas found a girl, Fatima Lawal, who also escaped from bandits. “She was kidnapped about three weeks ago at Randa village, in Kadage general area of Kauru Local Government. These two persons will be handed over to their families through the Chairmen of Chikun and Kauru Local Government Areas respectively,” Aruwan said.

Meanwhile, abductors of two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro campus in Yewa North Local Government Area, Ogun State have reportedly reached out to families of the victims and demanded a N50 million ransom.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the Igbole Aibo Quarters of the Ayetoro campus at about 9pm and began shooting sporadically and in the melee that followed, the two female students identified as Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abisola, of the Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Department of Agricultural Economics, respectivelywere abducted.

A source told Daily Sun that the suspected bandits had actually targeted a female GSM call vouchers dealer living in the area, but that following their failure to break through the gate to her house, they resorted to abducting the two female students.

Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Unit of the institution, Niyi Oduwole, confirmed the incident, but assured that the students would be rescued unhurt.

“The incident is most unfortunate. We are on top of the situation. The university is beefing up security situation around all campuses and hostels. We sympathise with the parents of the victims and we want to assure them that their wards would be rescued unhurt,” Oyewole said.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the Area Commander in Ayetoro and anti-kidnapping team of Ogun State police command were on rescue mission to bring back the victims.

“It is true that two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University were kidnapped on Sunday night at Ayetoro at about 9.30pm. Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the Area Commander, Ayetoro and anti-kidnapping team of the command to ensure the students are rescued unhurt from their abductors’ den. We are on top of the situation to ensure their safety while security situation in the locality has been beefed up,” he said.