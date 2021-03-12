From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapped of an 18-year-old girl (name withheld) at Gangaren ,GRA NEPA, Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital .

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the command,DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, who confirmed this in Birnin Kebbi on Friday noted that the incident happened in the earlier hours of Friday.

He said that the police were on top of the situation, as all efforts were put in place to rescue the victim.

Abubakar advised the general public to furnish the police with useful information on the matter.

He also urged the public to report to the security agencies any suspicious move to enable take the necessary action to foil the illicit action.

The father of the kidnapped lady, Mallam Faruq Mohammed who is an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State Command also confirmed the kidnapped of his daughter to newsmen.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at the scene, Mohammed said the gunmen came to their residence and started their operation.

According to him, “when they came to my house, I noticed some noise and understood that something was wrong. I have two exit in my house, one at the frontage while another by the garage.

“I decided that we should go out through the garage, unfortunately, on opening the door, we met one of the bandits fully armed by the side of my car, we had to find another route and jumped into neighbouring house.

“The bandits broke into my house and started searching from room to room, unfortunately, my daughter was sleeping in her room, when they knocked she opened the room and they picked her up.”

It was also gathered that the bandits also attacked the house of one Malam Sanusi Nagoru who fought with two of the bandits and overpowered them, adding that the man sought for help from other people.

A reliable source who preferred to remain anonymous ,said that nobody supported him to defeat the bandits, adding he had no option than run for his life.

“On sighted other bandits coming towards their co-bandits to assist them, the man forcefully pushed and threw these bandits away, came back and lucked up his door. One of his wives came and blocked the door to deprive the bandits having an access to the main entrance.

“The bandits opened fire on the door only to hit the woman on her lap, who is now responding to treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kebbi.”