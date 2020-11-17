Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Suspected bandits, on Tuesday, kidnapped eight passengers of a commercial busy between Okhuessan and Emu in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The bandits were also reported to have robbed all the occupants of the Toyota Hiace bus and made away with their valuables.

It was learnt that the hoodlums had come out from a nearby bush within the area and took the red coloured bus to a corner before robbing all the occupants.

The name of the driver of the bus was given as Mr. Osimen.

Investigation revealed that the kidnapped victims are all females in their thirties and fourties.

It was further learnt that “all the males passengers and driver including threw aged women were left to go home after robbing them.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, when contacted, said he was not aware of such incident.