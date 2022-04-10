From Gyang Bere, Jos

Armed bandits have invaded the residence of Plateau State Commissioner for Environment, Usman Bamaiyi in Gindiri, Mangu Local Government Area and kidnapped his wife and daughter.

It was gathered that the gunmen who stormed the residence about 2:39am on Saturday shot sporadically to deter the residents from coming to rescue the victims.

Bamaiyi had declared his intention to contest for Mangu-Bokkos federal constituency election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The sad incident is coming barely one week after an aged woman, her daughter and a pastor were abducted by gunmen in the community, demanding huge ransom.

A resident of the community, Musa Sani, who confirmed the incident, said that the Gindiri community had been under siege as bandits and terrorist groups continued to unleashed terror on innocent citizens.

He said the residents were helpless and had resigned to the faith.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ubah, Gabriel Ogaba, while narrating how the incident happened, said that when the community alerted the police, the command mobilised its tactical team to apprehend the suspect.

“We received a distress call at about 2:30am this morning concerning a kidnapping incident in Gindiri where gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner of Environment, Plateau State, and kidnapped his wife and daughter.

“We have mobilise our men to the area, and they are thrilling the suspects with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the perpetrators,” he said.