Gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits on Friday abducted Da Chief Dikyet Gipiya, the District Head of Pushit at his residence in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. It was learned that the gunmen broke into the residence of the paramount ruler in Pushit while he was watching news and whisk him away.

He was said to have been taken to an unknown destination while the abductors have demanded no ransom. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the incident and said the command had drafted the tactical team to the area.

He informed that efforts were being made to rescue the traditional ruler unhurt. It was the third time in the last two months that traditional rulers were abducted in Plateau State.