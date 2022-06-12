From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Scores of passengers returning from a wedding ceremony in Sokoto State were on Saturday night kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The incident, according to multiple sources, occurred around Dogon Awo, in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto at about 9pm while returning to their destination in Gusau, Zamfara state.

At the time of filing this report, there was no official comment or confirmation on the exact numbers of victims involved. However, no fewer than three vehicles conveying the victims were said to have been attacked by the gunmen.

The traders were identified as those selling GSM phones and Accessories at the Bebeji Plaza in Gusau, the state capital.

“Some of the traders traveled in a Coaster Bus with 40 seat capacity and in another bus that was carrying 18 passengers.” An eyewitness recounted.

Several efforts to get Sokoto State Police Command reaction were unsuccessful, as its spokesman, DSP Sanusi Abubakar could not be reached on phone.

However, Spokesman of the Zamfara Police Command, Muhammed Shehu confirmed the abduction.

He said his men in collaboration with other security agencies have commenced investigation to ascertain the number of those in captivity.