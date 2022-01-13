From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Unconfirmed number of traders travelling to Kano from Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State were reportedly abducted by bandits, yesterday.

The bandits were said to have blocked the highway between Birnin Gwari and Kaduna at Unguwar Yako forest where they abducted the traders.

Spokesperson to Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jailge, did not respond to phone calls.

But a source said the victims were likely on a business trip from Birnin Gwari axis to Kano when they were kidnapped.

“We spotted four empty vehicles and they said unspecified number of persons moving from Birnin-Gwari axis to Kano have been kidnapped.”

For decades, the Birnin-Gwari road has remained a den of kidnappers and bandits who terrorise travellers.