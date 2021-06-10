From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, yesterday morning, kidnapped a lecturer at the University of Jos, Dr. Dan Ella.

Dr Ella, a lecturer with the Department of Theatre Arts, was abducted when the gunmen invaded his residence at Haske quarters, Lamingo community, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos Chapter, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, confirmed the incident and said the gunmen invaded the residence and whisked away the lecturer.

He said his wife, children and other members of the family were not touched by the gunmen.

Dr. Maigoro said there was no contact with the abductors as of the time of filing this report.

“It’s true because I just received an official report on the kidnap of one of our members in the Lamingo area last night. I’m preparing a press release on the incident.

“Something has to be done about this kidnapping of innocent people because it’s really sad and should not be allowed to continue,” he said.

He lamented that last month, a lecturer of the university was also abducted at the same location, which is generating huge concern in the area.

A member of the community, Philip Gyang, confirmed the latest abduction and said the gunmen, who arrived at the community around 3am, yesterday, headed straight to the apartment of the lecturer and whisked him away after breaking their door, while shooting to scare residents from coming close to the scene.

“What happened last night in Haske quarters was terrible. It was the sound of gunshots that woke us up around 3am. But we could not come out when it became clear that Haske quarters was under attack by gunmen.

“So, this morning, when everyone came out, we discovered that they had taken Dr Dan Ella away after breaking into their house.

“It’s really painful because this thing is happening again in the same place where a professor and her husband were kidnapped in similar circumstances, last month.

“Dr Ella, who is their neighbour, was the one running around to make sure that the kidnapped husband and wife were rescued.

“And now, he is the one who has been abducted and no one knows where they have taken him to.”