The sad incident is coming barely one week when an aged woman, her daughter and a Pastor was abducted by gunmen in the community and demanded for huge ransom.

A resident of the community, Musa Sani who confirmed the incident, said that the Gindiri community have been under siege as bandits and terrorists groups have continue to unleashed terror on innocent citizens.

He said the residents are helpless and hopeless as they have resigned their faith to the mercy of God.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the incident and said the gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner at about 2:30am on Saturday.

He noted that the community alerted security agencies and the Police Command has mobilized it tactical team to the area and are on the thrilling the suspect.

“We received a distress call at about 2:30am this morning concerning a kidnapping incident in Gindiri where gunmen invaded the residence of Commissioner of Environment, Plateau State and kidnapped his wife and daughter.

” We have mobilize our men to the area and they are thrilling the suspect with a view to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators.”

Ogaba urged the community to go about their lawful activities and report to the police any information that will lead to the rescue of the victims.