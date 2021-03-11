From John Adams, Minna

Bandits have killed one person and injured several others in the latest attack in Niger State. This time around, the bandits invaded Kapana Community in Munya Local Government Area of the state, where they also abducted 18 people.

The bandits were said to have stormed the community, Tuesday night, and in their usual style started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers.

The villagers who were caught unaware scrambled for safety during which one of them was felled by the bullet and several others injured. Those who were unlucky to escape especially women and children were kidnapped by the bandits and taken away.

Already, the village affected and surrounding communities have been deserted as they were said to have relocated to neighbouring villages.

Member representing Munya Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Andrew Danjuma Jagaba who confirmed the development condemned the the invasion. He called on the state and federal governments to beef up security in the area to forestall further invasion. He called on the people to be calm assuring them that government would act swiftly.

He commisirated with family of the deceased, the injured and those who were abducted and that government would intervene.