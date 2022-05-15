From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits on Saturday kidnapped 20 persons and killed one at Kurmin Sata a few kilometers from Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reports said there were sporadically shootings from which a stray bullet hit and killed one person in his house.

An eyewitness said: “The Police from the millennium City visited the community this morning (yesterday).”

A source at Joint Task Force (JTF) within the community said the bandits attacked the Kurmin Sata around 12:16am on Saturday morning.

According to the source, out of the 20 persons kidnapped, four including two women and men escaped during the attack.

It was gathered that the village head of the community and some traditional titleholders, women and children were among the kidnapped victims.

