From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 10 persons were killed by bandits early yesterday in Zangon Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Beside the killings, the bandits set ablaze 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has expressed sadness over the bloody attacks.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement:”The military and other security agencies have reported the killing of 10 citizens in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas.

“In Zangon Kataf, Kurmin Gandu village was attacked by armed bandits, with five persons killed.In addition, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze. Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

“Some survivors of the attack are recuperating in the hospital. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress, and information arising from this will be communicated to the public.

“In addition, it took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area.

“Similarly, security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked Sabon Gayan village in Chikun LGA and killed four persons.

“As of the time of this update, troops of Operation Thunder Strike are combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.

“In another incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun LGA and killed one Ayuba Waziri.”

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai while expressing sadness on the attacks, sent his condolences to the families of those killed. He prayed for the repose of their souls. The governor also wished those injured quick recovery.