From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 10 persons were shot dead by suspected bandits in a market at Pinau Village in Mavo Chiefdom of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 3pm, on Sunday, when villagers were transacting business and gunmen suddenly invaded the market and shot 10 persons dead.

Chairman of Wase Jukun Youths Development Association (WAJYODA), Ibrahim Umar Bako, made the disclosure, yesterday, and described the sad incident as unfortunate.

“It is true that gunmen invaded a village at Mavo in Wase Local Government Area, on Sunday, and killed seven people. The incident was a shocking one to all of us because people were going about their lawful duties when the gunmen came and started shooting sporadically.

“The sad thing was that Sunday was our community market and that created so much tension in the community, leaving women, children and the aged running helplessly.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the incident and said effort was ongoing to get details of the bloody encounter. He said the situation was calm and urged the villagers to report any suspicious movement around the community to security agencies for swift action.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Prof. Nora Ladi Dadu’ut, has condemned the killings and urged security operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act.

Dadu’ut said the attackers should be made to pay for their heinous crimes, while describing the ugly development as unfortunate, even as the government has been doing all it could to maintain peace in the State.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, also condemned the attack, in strong terms.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase described the killing as painful and highly regrettable, especially at this period when the people are striving hard to earn their means of livelihood.

“My sympathies are with the families who lost their loved ones in this callous act. These senseless killings are painful and highly condemnable.

“I pray that the Almighty God accepts the souls of all those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.”

He urged the citizens to continue to support measures put in place by the federal and state governments in bringing the ugly attacks under control.

