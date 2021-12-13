From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 10 persons were shot dead by suspected bandits at a market in Pinau Village in Mavo Chiefdom of Wase Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 3 pm on Sunday when villagers were transacting business when the gunmen suddenly invaded the market and shot 10 persons dead.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Chairman of Wase Jukun Youths Development Association (WAJYODA), Ibrahim Umar Bako, disclosed this on Monday and described the sad incident as unfortunate.

“It is true that gunmen invaded a village at Mavo in Wase Local Government Area on Sunday after and kill 7 persons. The incident was a shocking one to all of us because people were going about their lawful duties and the gunmen came and started shooting sporadically.

“The sad thing was that the Sunday was our community market and that created so much tension in the community, leaving women, children and the aged running helplessly.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the incident and said the effort is ongoing to get the details of the bloody encounter.

He said the situation is calm and urged the villagers to report any suspicious movement around the community to security agencies for swift action.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Prof Nora Ladi Dadu’ut, has condemned the killings and urged security operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act.

Dadu’ut said the attackers should be made to pay for their heinous crimes while describing the ugly development as unfortunate even as the government has been doing all it could to maintain peace in the state.

“I call on security operatives to go after those attacking innocent villagers and they should be made to pay for their heinous actions.”

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has condemned in strong terms the bandit attack on Pinau Village.

Wase described the attack which resulted in the death of 7 persons with several others injured as “inhuman, senseless and unwarranted,” saying “the attackers must be brought to book.”

The Deputy Speaker in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase described the killing as painful and highly regrettable, especially at this period when the people are striving hard to earn their means of livelihood.

“My sympathies are with the families who lost their loved ones in this callous act. These senseless killings are painful and highly condemnable. I pray that the Almighty God accept the souls of all those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.”

He urged the citizens to continue to support measures put in place by the federal and the state government in bringing these ugly attacks under control.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .