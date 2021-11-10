From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 11 residents of Katoge and Yanturaku quarters in Batsari Local Government Area on Tuesday night by bandits.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isah, said that 13 others were also injured during the incident and that the attackers were armed with AK-47 rifles.

According to the police spokesman, ‘the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, has deployed a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, with additional units of PMF personnel to the area to beef up security and restore confidence on the affected communities.’

Batsari is among the 17 out of the 34 Local Government Areas designated as front line areas where bandits operate regularly.

The state government had taken a number of measures in recent times including closure of certain highways, restriction of telecommunication network, ban on operations of motorcyclists, among others, to curtail activities of the hoodlums’ activities.

