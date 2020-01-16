Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State police command has confirmed the death of 14 people following a deadly attack on Wednesday by bike-riding bandits in Babban Rafi village in Gummi Local Government Area of the state near Danko in Kebbi State.

According to the Police Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu said the attack was carried out by large number of armed bandits suspected to have come from neighbouring Kebbi State who stormed the village in the night and started shooting sporadically, a situation that resulted to the death of 14 people.

“Combine teams of PMF/CTU/ FSARS attached to “Operation Puff Adder” in conjunction with men from “Operation Hadarin Daji” mobilized to the area with a view to trailing the perpetrators for arrest and to also avoid further attack on neighbouring villages,” he said.

The police spokesman assured that the command would arrest the perpetrators of the bizarre crime so as to face the full wrath of the law.

“Security agencies are aware of some recalcitrant bandits who refused to toe the line of peace; such recalcitrant are being dealt with by the security agents’ action in collaboration with the repentant bandits,” he said.

According to an eye witness, Musa Ibrahim who spoke through the phone, said the bandits arrived in the village on about 42 motorcycles with three persons on each motorcycle all armed with AK 47 rifles and other dangerous weapons.

Ibrahim added that the bandits began shooting sporadically at anything on sight and even chased those who tried to escape to the bushes as where they killed many innocent people.

“Over 29 people were found dead and many sustained injuries while many are still missing as a result of the deadly attack by the bandits,” he said.

Another source, said the bandits also rustled many cattle and other valuable property of the people of the area.