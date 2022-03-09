Fifteen soldiers have been killed by bandits in Kebbi community in a fresh attack that was launched by the bandits late Tuesday.
The killing of the soldiers came barely twenty-four hours after armed bandits killed at least 65 local vigilantes in Sakaba villages and abducted an undisclosed number of civilians including a monarch of Ikara village.
In the fresh attack late Tuesday at Kanya village under Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state, armed bandits again killed at least 15 soldiers and burnt their vehicles during the fresh attack
Details soon…
