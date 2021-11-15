From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto
Fifteen persons have reportedly been killed by armed bandits in two separate attacks launched in Sokoto State, reports say.
State Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this on Monday at the presentation of the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly.
Governor Tambuwal said the attacks happened between late on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday.
He disclosed that twelve persons lost their lives in Illela Local Government Area while three were killed in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.
The governor condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the attacks.
