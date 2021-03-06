From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 17 people were confirmed dead during an attack on Tara village in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area of Sokoto State by gunmen suspected to be bandits. A resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Saturday Sun, said four additional bodies were discovered after 13 dead victims of the attack had been buried.

He said the attackers caught the villagers’ guards unawares after they invaded the community through an uncommon route. The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Anus Abubakar confirmed the attack in a statement.

He said three people were critically injured and are currently receiving medical attention at the Orthopedic Hospital in Wamakko town.

He added that the state commissioner of Police, Kamaldeen Okunlola, has visited the affected village and assured that additional personnel would be drafted to ensure security in the area.The village Head of Tara, Mainasara Muhammed Tara, recouted how the bandits carted away large number of livestock after burning down their food storage facilities.

“They came around 11:58pm, through the uncommon route to the village because our men and youth are guarding all the major entrances. “We have not been sleeping in the night because of the incessant attacks on our villages.”