Armed bandits have killed at least 17 people, in three villages in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Residents said the attackers, on motorbikes, Saturday invaded Gidan Kaso and killed at least seven people.

“They refused to allow other residents to take the remains of the victims for burial until security operatives and other local vigilance groups mobilised and stormed the community,” a resident, Tukur Yusuf, said. Another set of bandits was also said to have raided Dan Dambo community on Sunday, killing four people and carting away domestic animals.

“Seven people from neighbouring Kokeya village, who arrived at Dan Dambo community to offer help, were also shot dead by the armed men.

They were killed while trying to offer help to those attacked at Dan Dambo community.

Residents of Gidan Kaso earlier fled the community, but recently returned,” the resident added. The spokesman of the state police command was unavailable for comments.