From John Adams, Minna

There was pandemonium in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, yesterday as bandits stormed the town, killed two people and kidnapped 200 children.

Many of the children kidnapped were from an Islamic school in the town who just resumed lesson.

The bandits, numbering 40, according to a source, stormed the town on many motorcycles and shot sporadically into the air to create fears in the people.

The gunmen made their way straight to the Islamic school close to Tegina police station and abducted an unspecified number of children.

Tegina town is a few kilometers from Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government where 27 schoolboys were abducted on February 27.

Kagara has been the epicenter of bandits activities in the state with no day passing without a report of attack.

Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, confirmed the story when reached on telephone but said “we don’t have the details yet”

The police could not be reached for comment.