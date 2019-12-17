Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have lost two of its officers to an attack by armed bandits along Lokoja-Okene road, while another officer sustained a gunshot injury when carrying out their duties.

In a statement made available to newsmen by Public Relations Officer of the Niger/Kogi Command, Lomba Benjamin, said the incident, which happened on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10 pm, claimed the lives of an Assistant Superintendent of Customs One, S Ohiremen, and Assistant Superintendent of Customs Two SM Omale.

According to him, another victim of the attack, Deputy Superintendent of Customs, HI Oladapo, who sustained gunshot injury currently receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja.

He said, “officers of the Nigeria Customs Service are only implementers of Federal Government Policies, hence we urge every Nigerian citizen aggrieved toward losing his/her goods to engage the services of the Court rather than resort to violence and killing of family men whom are the bread winners of their families while serving their nation.

He noted that the Nigeria Custom Service, Niger/Kogi Command has continued to maintain close contact with the bereaved families. He said the Command is pained by the sad development and share in the grief of losing fellow officers, colleagues, brothers, husbands, fathers and the likes.

He added: “We are and will continue to work with other sister agencies in identifying the armed bandits in connection to the attack on our officers and anyone found guilty will be made to face the full wrath of the law. ASC II Omale was buried on Friday, December 13, 2019 according to Islamic rights in Ayamba village of Kogi State and the Customs Area Controller, Abba-Kassim Yussuf paid a condolence visit to the wife, children and family on Saturday 14th December, 2019.

“During the visit, the CAC assured the family that the Management would deploy all necessary mechanisms to ensure the perpetrators of this evil act are brought to book. However, this sad event will not distract us from vigorously discharging our statutory functions. ASC I Ohiremenwill be buried at his home town in Ondo State by January 2020.”