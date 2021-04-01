From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits on Thursday killed one each in Birnin Gwari, and Kajuru LGAs of Kaduna State.

This was even as herders and cattle were attacked by mob in Zangon Kataf local government area of the State.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies reported that armed bandits killed one Dayyabu Jafar, former Councillor of Gayam Ward, Birnin Gwari LGA. He was attacked and killed while working on his farm in Ungwan Fada, Birnin Gwari LGA.

“In a separate incident, one other person, Yusuf Dallatu, was killed by bandits at Kasuwan Magani general area of Kajuru LGA.

“Also, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have reported that a mob attacked some herders and their cattle along the Mabushi Cattle route in Zangon Kataf local government area.

“According to the report, the herders, who were in the employ of one Alhaji Usman Abdullahi of Bakin Kogi, Kauru LGA, were moving their cattle from Fadan Kaje to Bakin Kogi via the cattle route, when they were attacked.

“The mob, in large numbers and wielding machetes and other weapons were repelled by troops who responded to a distress call.

“They troops provided security cover for the herders to recover their scattered cattle. All the cows were recovered, save one which was later found dead in a swamp. One cow was also wounded with a machete cut.

“One herder, Nasril Musa, sustained an injury from being pelted over his right eye. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged.

“The troops escorted the herders to their destination in Bakin Kogi, Kauru LGA, to prevent further tension.

“Responding to the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, and sent condolences to their families.

“On the attack in Zangon Kataf LGA, the Governor thanked the troops for their prompt intervention against the mob. He appealed for calm and directed that security be intensified in the general area.

“While wishing the injured herder a full recovery, he also tasked security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the attack.

“Investigations into the incident are in progress”.