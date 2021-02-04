From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Two persons have been reported killed on Thursday by bandits even as locals repel bandits in Gidan Maikudi hamlet in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

According to the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Gidan Maikudi hamlet, a herders’ settlement in Kerawa ward of Igabi local government area, in an attempt to kidnap residents.

“According to the report, local vigilantes in the community mobilized to repel the attack, and in the ensuing gunfight, beat back the bandits who withdrew with several casualties.

“However one resident, Alhaji Maikudu Husaini, was shot dead during the skirmish. His brother, Nafiu Husaini, also succumbed to gunshot wounds as he was rushed to hospital.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while offering his condolences to their families.

“Security agencies will sustain patrols in the general area”.