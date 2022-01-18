From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed an attack on Dankade village in Dankowagu LGA of the state by bandits, which left 13 civilians dead.

A policeman and two army officers also lost their lives in the attack.

The attack on the village reportedly happened on Friday at about 3pm, where many houses were set ablaze and many people displaced.

Kebbi State police public relation Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the killings to our correspondent on telephone.

He said: “The incident happened on Friday about 3pm. They invaded Dankade. The police patrol team were mobilized to the village and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. We lost one of our police officers, two army personnel; for now, we have the report that 13 civilians were killed while some houses were set ablaze.”