Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police in Sokoto State have confirmed an attack on Gangara village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state where no fewer than 22 people were killed.

The attack, according to reports, was perpetrated on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abubakar M. Sadiq, who confirmed the attack, however, promised to give more details of the attack.

Our correspondent gathered that the bandits arrived the village and started shooting sporadically, killing people at sight and razed down several property.

Witnesses said the attackers arrived on no fewer than 150 motorcycles with each carrying three armed men.

Some of the villagers were said to have sustained injuries from gunshots with scores of them still unaccounted for.