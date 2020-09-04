John Adams, Minna

Bandits, on Wednesday, swooped on two communities and left no fewer than 23 people dead in Niger State.

At least, 12 people were abducted while eight were seriously injured.

In Dukku town in Rijau Local Government Area, about 17 members of the local vigilantes were ambushed and killed by the bandits.

The vigilantes were said to be on the trail of the bandits, who had occupied Iri forest and launching attacks on the community when they were ambushed. The local vigilantes, however, killed three of the bandits.

The incident occurred at 6pm, about the same time another group of bandits launched a full scale war on Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area.

A source close to Dukku community said the plan to attack the bandits was leaked by an informants which resulted in the bandits ambushing the men of the vigilante in the forest.

Chairman of Rijau council, Bawa Bello, confirmed the attack.

“Yes, it happened. We killed some of the bandits and the bandits killed some of our men. I have submitted a written report to the commissioner for local government who is our boss. He should give you the details,” Bello said.

In a related development, gunmen attack Kagara town in Rafi local government, leaving six people killed.

About 12 others were abducted and a commercial bank robbed.

Chairman of the council, Ismaila Modibo, confirmed that about eight people were injured.

Modibo, however, said the bandits’ attempt to steal money from a first generation bank in the town was foiled.

Deputy Governor, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, have visited the area.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has appealed to the people “to remain calm as government is on top of the security situation in the state.

A statement by the media aide said the governor acknowledged the enormity of the security challenges facing the state and assured that “the state in active collaboration with President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies remain undaunted in its war against the lower societal elements making life miserable for the people.”