Suspected bandits have attacked Rantis village in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were reconstructing burnt houses during the 2018 attack in the village.

It was learned that the bandits stormed the village about 3:40pm, on Wednesday, when the IDPs had completed their work for the day and shot them. The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the incident in a press statement, said three people were inflicted with gunshot injuries,” Tengwong said.

“As a result of the incident, two people, Dalyop Boyi and Gyang Jugu, were killed, while three people, Pastor Samson Boyi, Dahwol Jam and Pam Boyi, sustained gunshot injuries.

“A Volkswagon Vento belonging to one of the deceased, Dalyop Boyi, was also burnt down by the attackers.”

A survivor said: “We have been working here under a peaceful atmosphere to rebuild our homesteads after being displaced by armed Fulani bandits invasions some years back. The armed Fulani people came on motorcycles and fired sporadically, setting ablaze a car as we took to our heels for safety.”

Tengwong explained that the incident was one of the many onslaughts Plateau villages and communities have witnessed in recent times, where suspected Fulani militias terrorise residents and killed them.

He recalled that over 200 people were killed, property worth millions of naira destroyed and over 17,000 people displaced in June 2018, including the Rantis community.

Tengwong said during the attack, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the State to commiserate with the people and pledged N10 billion for the victims of the massacre.

He also said the vice president promised to build a permanent Mobile Police Squadron in Gashish, to provide security for the people.

The public secretary said since June 2018, the living conditions of the IDPs has continued to worsen, and they were yet to receive any of the Federal Government’s promise through any agency in the State.

“We have always had assurances from the government that peace has returned to the state, but what we see everyday leaves us with questions as to if really the government is in touch with the plight of our people.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has condemned the killing of two IDPs in Rantis community and urged the security agencies to take decisive action to uncover those behind the attack with a view to prosecute them.

Sen. Gyang, in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Precious K. Nyako, described the killing of the IDPs as the height of impunity and wickedness.

He urged that security be provided to guarantee the safety of the IDPs undertaking the rebuilding of Rantis ancestral home.

He equally reminded President Buhari of the need to redeem the N10 billion Federal Government pledged which was made to assist in rebuilding and resettlement of communities destroyed by terror attacks in Plateau state.