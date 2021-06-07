From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits on three people in the latest attacks Monday, with troops repelling them along Kaduna-Zaria highway in Igabi, Kaduna State.

The troops acting on an intelligence report about the movement of the bandits in the area laid an ambush and intercepted them at Lambar Zango and Hawan Kwaranza villages, where the bandits suffered several casualties.

The bandits retreated through another route, however, and attacked Dunki village, where they killed two residents and an unidentified male traveller.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said:

‘Troops of the 4 Demo Battalion, Nigerian Army, have reported to the Kaduna State Government that armed bandits were repelled in some locations along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, in Igabi local government area.

‘The bandits were reportedly sighted moving towards the highway from Sharu village in the Kerawa area. The troops, acting on credible intelligence on the bandits’ movement, laid an ambush and intercepted them at Lambar Zango and Hawan Kwaranza villages. At these locations, the bandits were engaged in a fierce firefight and suffered several casualties.

‘The bandits, having been decisively halted by the troops on these fronts, retreated hastily via another route and in the process attacked Dunki village, where they killed two residents.

‘An unidentified male traveler was also killed.

‘The retreating bandits also raided Mashashiya and Farguza villages, from where they stole some livestock and other valuables.

‘Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai condoled the families of those killed by the retreating bandits, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

‘The governor thanked the troops for their quick response in thwarting the bandits’ attempted attacks on various soft targets in the area.’