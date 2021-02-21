From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits yesterday killed three persons and injured one in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was even as irate youths in the area lynched their kinsman for alleged collaboration with bandits to attack the community.

Police were said to have swung into action to investigate bandits’ possible collusion with locals in the area.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “Security agencies are investigating alleged collaboration with bandits by some locals, during recent disturbing attacks in Kajuru local government.

“The sequence of reported attacks began in Ungwan Sha’awa in Kajuru local government, where armed bandits killed one Ubangida Dogo in his home.

“According to the report, his son, Jude Ubangida, was injured by the bandits and is receiving treatment in the hospital. As the bandits withdrew from the village, they also attacked Ungwan Galadima in the same locality and killed one Bulus Gwamna. In Ungwan Gamu along the same trail, one Daniel Danlami, was similarly killed by the marauding bandits.

“Preliminary investigations thereafter suggested that the bandits conducted these attacks with the aid of some local youths. As security agencies probed this further, one of such suspects known simply as “Doctor”, from Kujeni village, was swiftly attacked and killed by youths of Maro in revenge.”

Aruwan said security agencies had been directed to identify the perpetrators of the lynching for prosecution.