Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Nigerian Army authorities have confirmed the killing of an officer and two soldiers by bandits in Faskari local government area of Katsina State.

The fallen soldiers were members of Operation Sahel Sanity, the special Army squad currently fighting the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in parts of the North-West of the country.

A press statement on Friday by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, explained that the deceased soldiers paid the supreme price during an encounter with the hoodlums at Unguwar Doka village of Faskari local government area in the course of which the troops neutralised 21 bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the forest.

According to the statement, “in the aftermath of the decisive encounter, the gallant troops successfully rescued three kidnapped victims including an eight months old baby who have been in the custody of the criminals for more than 23 days.

“During the exploitation phase of the operation, the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine and three motorcycles from the fleeing bandits.

“Regrettably, resulting from the encounter with the bandits, one gallant officer and two soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice while two other soldiers were wounded in action and are currently receiving medical treatment in a military medical facility and responding positively.

“The fearless troops have continued to pursue the bandits into the forest and dominating the general areas with aggressive fighting patrols to deny them any respite.

“Consequently, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity are commended for their resilience and commitment to duty.

“They are further urged not to rest on their oars until the North-West zone is completely rid of all criminal elements.

“The good people of the North-West zone are once again assured of troops’ commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the zone.

“They are also encouraged to continue to avail troops with timely and credible information that will assist in the conduct of operations to rout the criminal elements.”