Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) has informed the state government that they lost three personnel on Tuesday night in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the group, bandits ambushed the personnel at Dande village on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area. This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He stated: “The identities of the slain personnel included Alison Musa, Dauda Audu and Ishaya Sarki, while those injured by the bandits are Ayuba Tanko and

Doza Adamu.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing those that sustained injuries speedy recovery. The governor has also commended land and air troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a successful operation around Kuku area, at the Kagarko Local Government axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road.”