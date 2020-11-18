Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) has informed the Kaduna State Government, that the service lost three personnel on Tuesday night in Chikun local government area of the State.

According to the service, bandits ambushed the personnel at Dande village on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan

“The identities of the slain personnel included Alison Musa, Dauda Audu and Ishaya Sarki, while those injured by the bandits are Ayuba Tanko and

Doza Adamu.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“The Governor has also commended land and air troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a successful operation around Kuku area, at the Kagarko local government axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“The Governor said he received with gratitude, information that the first air strikes hit some of the target structures and neutralized some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships which provided close air support to the troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave.

“Similarly, armed bandits on Tuesday opened fire on motorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) access road, in Igabi local government area. Troops responded and repelled the bandits.

“Citizens will continue to be informed of the security situation. Government appeals for vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious movements and activities to the security agencies”. The statement said.