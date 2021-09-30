From John Adams, Minna

Bandits, yesterday, launched another attack on Kachiwe community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, killing 30.

It came barely 24 hours after attacking the Palace of Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three mobile policemen and kidnapping scores.

In yesterday’s attack, which occurred at about 3.30am, the bandits also ransacked the community in large numbers.

Those killed were mostly older persons who could not flee and young men who tried to up some resistance to the attack.

Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, who confirmed the attack in Minna described it heinous and barbaric.

He said that state government would do everything to ensure it brings an end to the attacks by those he described as criminals making lives miserable for the people.

Commissioner of Police Monday Bala Kury, who also confirmed the attack, said police has launched investigation into the case to track perpetrators. He also said a team of policemen have been despatch to the area to safeguard lives and property from further attacks.

