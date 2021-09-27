From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 34 persons have been killed and several houses set blaze in the early hours of Monday in fresh attack by bandits on Madamai village in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

Report also added that seven persons were injured in the attack and rushed to neighbouring hospital in Plateau State for medical attention.

The bloody attack happened while the northern governors were meeting in Kaduna over insecurity and other socio-economic issues in the region.

According to a state by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government, the killing of 34 citizens in an attack in Kaura local government area.

“According to the reports, unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura local government.

“The troops mobilized to the location and also came under fire, before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange.

“Some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village. The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses, and rescued six locals from the infernos.

“As of the time of this update, 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack.

“Seven others sustained injuries, and were rushed to a hospital in Plateau State.

“Governor El-Rufai has stated that the Kaduna State Government will bear the full cost of injured victims’ treatment.

“Furthermore, Governor El-Rufai was briefed by security agencies on the roles played by his HRH Chief of Kagoro, Chief Ufuwai Bonet and the member representing Kaura Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Gideon Gwani in dousing the tension and preventing a breakdown of law and order following the unfortunate incident. The Governor commended their efforts and sterling leadership.

“The Governor ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, towards the provision of succour to the affected households.

