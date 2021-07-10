From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 35 people in five different communities of Faru district in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

However, an eyewitness said over 37 bodies have been discovered.

The Command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Mohammed Shehu said a joint task force comprising the police, army and other security agencies have been deployed to the affected areas.

“About 35 people were killed but normalcy has been restored following the deployment of security personnel to the affected communities,” he said.

An eyewitness said the bandits, riding on about 90 or more motorcycles stormed the villages namely: Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, Wari and Gudan-Maidawa and began to shoot sporadically at anything in sight.

“As at this time I am talking with you over 37 dead bodies have been discovered in the five communities,” he said.

He added that the bandits also set ablaze houses and foodstuff stores in the affected communities. The deceased were buried according to Islamic injunctions on Friday.

