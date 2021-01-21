From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits on Thursday killed four persons in Giwa, Chikun, and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

According to the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, “Security agencies have reported the killing of four citizens in isolated locations of Giwa, Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

“At Baranje village near Buruku in Chikun local government area, two persons were killed.

“At Ungwan Sada in Giwa local government, armed bandits killed one Ibrahim Salisu after an attempt to kidnap him.

“Similarly, a herder, was killed by armed bandits along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in Igabi local government.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted these reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the slain citizens, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the incidents.

“Intensified ground and air patrols are set to be sustained in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas, linking up to Niger State”.