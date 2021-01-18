From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An 80-year- old woman, Hauwwa Umaru ,in Sharu village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been killed by bandits’s stray bullet in Sharu village, Igabi LGA of Kaduna State .

Bandits had invaded the village and raided several homes, and just as they shot sporadically, the aged woman was hit by a bullet and she died instantly.

This was even as a ward Head, two locals ,were killed by bandits in Chikun LGA of the State. Also ,another local was killed, and three were injured in Giwa LGA of the State.

The State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan,said: “Security agencies have reported the killing of an aged woman in Sharu village, Igabi LGA of the state .

“According to the report, armed bandits invaded the village and raided several homes. As they shot sporadically, Hauwwa Umaru, 80, was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

“In another incident, unknown gunmen killed one Samaila Yohanna, the Ward Head of Konti, in Chikun local government area.

“Also in Chikun local government area, bandits killed two locals, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu, at Dande.

“In Giwa local government area, armed bandits barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan and opened fire on commuters plying the road. One unidentified woman was killed, and three other persons were injured in the attack.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls. He also prayed for speedy recovery for the injured.

“The Governor also implored security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the disturbing incidents”.