From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits were said to have invaded the village and raided several homes, and just as they shot sporadically, the aged woman was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

An 80-year woman, Hauwwa Umaru in Sharu village, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State has been reported killed by bandits’s stray bullet.

This was even as a ward Head, two locals were killed by bandits in Chikun local government area of the State.

Also another local was killed, and three injured in Giwa local government area of the State.

Confirming the incidents, the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported the killing of an aged woman in Sharu village, Igabi local government area.

“According to the report, armed bandits invaded the village and raided several homes. As they shot sporadically, Hauwwa Umaru, 80, was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

“In another incident, unknown gunmen killed one Samaila Yohanna, the Ward Head of Konti, in Chikun local government area.

“Also in Chikun local government area, bandits killed two locals, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu, at Dande.

“In Giwa local government area, armed bandits barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan and opened fire on commuters plying the road.

“One unidentified woman was killed, and three other persons were injured in the attack.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls. He also prayed for speedy recovery for the injured.

“The Governor also implored security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the disturbing incidents”.