Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen shot five persons to death and inflicted machete cuts injuries on another during an attack in K/Vom community of Vwang District in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Saturday Sun gathered that the gunmen who stormed the peaceful community at about 10:30pm on Thursday shot at the locals who were relaxing in their homes close to a relaxation centre.

It was learnt that four persons were shot dead in the relaxation centre while a student of the School of Animal Health Production, Vom, Plateau state was shot dead close to his shop.

Plateau state Police Commissioner, Edward Egbuka who confirmed the incident at the scene described it as a setback to peace efforts in the state. “Last night, some yet to be identified gunmen attacked a drinking joint in K/Vom community and shot five persons, we are here and the situation is under control. This is a setback to the peace all stakeholders; the police, military and the state government have being trying to manage here in Plateau.”

Member representing Jos South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Fom described the incident as ugly and barbaric and called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

He lamented that five members of his constituency were killed and one injured. “This is a sad moment and time for my peaceful constituents; our people are not happy because we have been having these incidences over and over and we are asking ourselves when will the next one happen?”

Fom described the people as hopeless who do not know where to run to as the level of insecurity increases on a daily basis and urged them to continue to put their trust in God for safety.

The District Head of Vwang, Da Gyang Balak condemned the killing and described it as unfortunate and barbaric. He called on the community to be calm and law abiding.

A 34-year-old Dalyop Davou, who survived the incident said he returned from work and decided to go and play with his friends when the gunmen opened fire on them and killed four of his friends.

“I was seated with my friends and we saw two people wearing green cloths, we thought they were members of the community and after few minutes, they opened fire on us. I fell down and pretended that I was dead and one of them hit my head with a machete. I stood up and ran to hide myself and after they escaped into the hills in the community”.

An eyewitness who spoke to our reporter said the gunmen escaped through some hills around the community. “After I heard the gunshots and people were crying for help, I was inside my house and I heard the footsteps of the people climbing the hills to escape and I didn’t know that they were the perpetrators.”

The community, which, houses the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVIR) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategy Study (NIPSS) among other prominent federal agencies has been in a mourning mood since the attack.

It was learnt that the youths in the community yesterday staged a peaceful protest to demand for more security personnel who will carry out their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.