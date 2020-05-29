Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed by suspected Fulani bandits at Nzharuvo community in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that suspected gunmen invaded the community at about 9pm on Thursday and open fire on people in a shop that sells noodles, leaving four persons dead including a 43-year-old woman, Asabe Samuel, the shop owner.

The resident of the community and Correspondent of International Committee on Nigeria, Xhyongo Nebanat gave the names of those killed in the shop as Asabe Samuel, 43, Audu Anadu, 48, Shedrack Joe, 25 and a 67-year-old secondary school teacher, Gideon Tuhku.

Nebanat noted with dismay that after the operation, the bandits proceeded to another shop behind and killed a 35-year-old Iba Adi.

He lamented that the attack took place few meters away from a mobil police base in the community.

“Last night at about 9pm gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attack a vulnerable community in Miango District of Bassa LGA and killed five people; four were killed in a shop; they were customers who came to eat cooked noddles and one person was killed in another shop behind.

“This killing has continue despite calls on the Nigerian authority to protect innocent lives and properties. Yesterday this same community gathered to mourn the killing of about 42 children and several adults in the villages and today another attack came which has increased the number of orphans in the community.”

Deputy Majority Leader of Bassa Local Government Area, Hon. Tigale Ikre who escaped death narrowly, had his back tire deflected by the bullets.

Ikre, who hails from the community said he was returning from a meeting at about 9pm when he had two gunshots, after which the gunshots became so sporadic and he escaped narrowly.

“I just came back from a meeting and I was trying to park my car when I heard two gunshots. I stop browsing to see what was happening. Then I heard rapid gunshots; that was when I knew that something was wrong.

“I move with my car and when i got to where a shop that sales noddles, I saw two men in black and they started shooting directly on me; I escape the scene as I was just approaching a road barricade, I saw two people who were running after me and eventually they shot my tyre.”

The Executive Chairman of Bassa Local Government Area, Hon. Chindo Gona described the persistent attacks on Miango communities as unfortunate and called on the Federal and state governments to intervene.

He said:”These killings are getting out of control; we have been talking and condemning these attacks but they have continued; we have decided to hand over our fate to God; He is the only one that can fight this battle for us; we know that certainly those who are behind the killings will soon be expose.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ubah Gabriel confirmed that five persons were killed in the last night attack and said the police commissioner had visited the scene and mobilized more troops to maintain peace and order, adding investigation had commenced to unravel those behind the killing.