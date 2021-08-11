From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four people, including a nursing mother and her three children, have been reportedly murdered by suspected militia in Okokolo community, Apopogolo area of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, on Monday.

Sources said the attackers, who stormed the community in a guerilla manner, came from the Ngbo community of Ebonyi State to commit the crime.

Chairman Ado local government area, James Oche, who confirmed the killing in a telephone conversation with journalists, yesterday, disclosed that a child of less than one year, two children of less than five years and their mother were murdered and their house burnt down by the invaders.

“You know that we have been having hostilities along the border between Ngbo and Akpopogolo over time. We have always experienced these guerilla attacks. You know the history of the crisis between Ngbo and Ohaukwu, and how we have always cried out that there should be a police presence in the whole of that area.

“Our military (Operation Whirl Stroke) and other security agencies have been overstretched. The Ebonyi government has established a police post and we are appealing to the Benue State government to do the same,” Oche said.

The council boss explained further that the crisis occasioned by border dispute and herdsmen attacks had resulted in the displacement of over 1,000 persons in the council area.

He, therefore, appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the aid of the displaced persons.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to be briefed on the attack.

Also, no fewer than three people were brutally killed, yesterday, when suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded the Jebbu Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack took place when the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, visited the community to condole with the people.

