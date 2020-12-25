From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Billy Graham Abel, Yola

No fewer than seven traders, including two vigilantes were killed by bandits who opened fire on traders at a market square in Galadimawa village of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday., who said the rampaging bandits set ablaze some cars, 330 bags of maize at about 4pm on Wednesday.

“The Kaduna State Government has been informed that several armed bandits were neutralized at the outskirts of Galadimawa in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State. They were neutralized after they attacked the weekly Galadimawa Market on Wednesday evening, where two vigilantes and five citizens lost their lives.

“According to the security report, the armed bandits sneaked into the market around 4pm and opened fire on the vigilantes, and in the process killed two. While escaping, the bandits killed five citizens.

“A commercial trailer driver, one Alhaji Yusuf Tumburku who had just loaded 330 bags of maize belonging to a trader, Alhaji Hamza Ungwan Lalle Giwa, had his vehicle and the grains burnt to ashes. One other car was burnt by the armed bandits.

“Security agencies comprising the police and troops gave the armed bandits a hot pursuit while they escaped out of the general area.

“The bandits who were on about 15 motorcycles met their end in the hands of aggressive fighting air platforms which engaged them and subsequently neutralised several of them.

“The ground troops are still carrying out clearance operations in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas.”

Meanwhile, Boko Haram insurgents last night attacked Garkida community in Adamawa State. A local in Garkida told Daily Sun that the insurgents stormed the community around 5pm and began shooting randomly while residents scampered into bushes for safety.

“Right now, I cannot say how the village is because we are all hiding in the bush, so all I know is that we started hearing gunshots this evening and we had to run for our dear lives. These attacks are becoming too much, recently, we had to run for our lives and this is Christmas Eve, we are spending it in the bush.”