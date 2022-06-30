From Gyang Bere, Jos

Suspected Bandits have killed seven Military Personnel and one Vigilante in some communities of Bashar Chiefdom in Wase local government area of Plateau State.

This was revealed when House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee visit the affected communities.

The Suspected bandits had given quit notices to some communities in Wase local government area, warning the residents to evacuate the villages or be wiped out.

The Village Head of Kanpani Zurak Alhaji Dahiru Adamu and other traditional Rulers in Wase revealed this on Thursday when the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee went to investigate the wonton killings, kidnappings by bandits in the council area and communities neighbouring state.

The traditional ruler told the chairman of the adhoc committee led by Hon. Fulata Hassan Abubaka, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, Hon. Ugbonna Johnson and other members that the community is helpless.

He said the community has received serious threat, witnessed kidnapping of several persons who always pay the ransom of N500,000 each to be free while some are killed by their abductors.

“Just this morning the bandits release 7 person after paying the sum of N500,000 each as ransom before they are freed, recently the killed two soldiers and one Vigilante member in the community.

“We also got the quit notice recently where the suspected Fulani bandits said we must leave our villages or they will kill all of us, especially now that is a farming season, we cannot go to our farms again”. He cried.

A resident of Bashar, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf also told the Ad-Hoc Committee that five soldiers were killed on Tuesday by the bandits at the villages neighboring Wase and Taraba state.

“We are farmers and we cannot go to our farms again, over 3000 of our cattle have been forcefully taken by the bandits, this are people that came either from Zamfara, Kastina and Sokoto states, they want to forcefully take over our lands and inheritance, we pray to Government to take immediate action and provide us with security”.

“We don’t know where we are going to run to and everyone knows that those people do not make empty threats. We are calling on the government and the security operatives to come to our aid.

Chairman of the Committee who doubles as the House of Representatives Committee, Chairman on Rules and Business, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata described as unfortunate the insecurity ravaging the area.

“It is very unfortunate that bandits and terrorist are having a free day in the various Wase communities, they have stop farmers from cultivating their lands, kidnapping villagers for ransom and all kind of atrocities committed, we will report back to the House on our findings and immediately action will be taken”.

Hon. Fulata said also that the Committee will visit Governor Lalong to brief him adequately on their findings and interaction before submitting their report to the National Assembly.

Chairman of Wase Local Government, Hon. Dr. Ado Abubakar commended the timely intervention of the House of Representatives in finding lasting solution to the incessant killings in the locality, saying bandits and terrorist has taken over several villages.