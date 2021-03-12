From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 48 hours after Kaduna State government presented its 2020 annual security report, bandits, yesterday, stormed Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas, killed seven persons, rustled 20 cattle and burnt three houses.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had, on Wednesday, disclosed in the 2020 security report that 937 persons were killed and 1,972 kidnapped during the period under review.

However, in the latest attacks, Aruwan said: “Security agencies reported that seven people have been killed, and several more injured, with property destroyed and cattle rustled in a series of separate attacks occurring in Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas.

“In the first incident, bandits stormed Gangi village, Igabi local government, shooting sporadically in what seemed to be a cattle rustling operation. In the process, four residents were killed.

“Two others sustained gunshot injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital. They are Ibrahim Jibrin and Abdulhamid Suleiman.

“In the course of the raid, the bandits razed three houses belonging to Mohammad Jibril, Salisu Ya’u and Idris Muhammad. A pick-up truck belonging to one Umaru Saleh was also burnt.

“In all, 20 cows, belonging to two residents of the village, were rustled and herded away by the bandits.

“In another incident, bandits attacked Marke village in Giwa local government area and killed one Rabiu Haruna.

“Similarly, at Kuriga in Chikun local government area, bandits killed two people on Buruku Road linking Birnin Gwari local government area. The victims were identified as Ibrahim Gwari and Haruna Usman.

Another victim, Mansur Dada, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured citizens a quick recovery.”