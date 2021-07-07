Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly ambushed federal troops fighting terrorists in Kebbi State, yesterday, killing seven soldiers in the attack.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred around Marke village of the state. It was further learnt that among the seven soldiers who lost their lives were four naval special forces and three from the army.

Five soldiers were also said to have sustained gunshot injuries, while two were still missing as at the time of this report.

Daily Sun also gathered that the military authorities did not want to disclose the identities of the victims until their families have been informed.

The bandits were said to have outnumbered the troops and forced them to withdraw after initial exchange of battle.

Among the items carted away by the bandits were seven AK 47 rifles, one anti aircraft gun and one Russian machine gun.

Daily Sun learnt that the bandits set ablaze four Toyota hilux vans and one automatic grenade launcher before fleeing into the bush.

