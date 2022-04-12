From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 78 people were killed and several others inflicted gunshot injuries when bandits invaded communities in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, lasted for several hours, leaving women, children and the aged displaced from the affected communities.

A member of the community, Fanya Ali, who escaped death confirmed the incident, and said the villagers were attacked on Sunday afternoon when they were going about their lawful activities.

He said members of the communities cried and wailed over the number of the dead as if they were counting votes during the election.

Fanta gave names of the communities attacked by the bandits and the number of casualties as follows: “Kukawa ,36; Gyambau, 24; Kyaram, 8 and Wanka, 10, bringing the total to 78.”

It was gathered that several houses were burnt with foodstuffs and valuable items while those who sustained gunshot injuries were receiving medical attention in Kanam and Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, vowed to make it difficult for terrorists and other criminals to set their bases in any part of the State and use same to launch attacks on innocent citizens.

Lalong, while reacting to the terrorist attacks on some communities in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas, where many people were killed with houses and properties destroyed, condemned the irresponsible act and vowed that those behind it will be made to pay a heavy price.