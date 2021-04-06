The Kaduna State Government, says suspected bandits have killed eight people and injured four in separate attacks in Kajuru and Kachia Local Government Areas of the State.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the killings in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said in one incident, bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in Kajuru LGA, and opened fire on a bus, as well as a truck carrying firewood.

“Five people were killed in the attack while three people were injured and are currently receiving treatment in hospital,” he said.

He also said that in another incident, the bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road at the Doka axis and shot at a truck, killing the driver.

The commissioner further disclosed that bandits also invaded a herders settlement in Inlowo village and killed one person before taking away 180 cows.

“At Akilbu village in Kachia LGA, bandits shot at a vehicle, injuring two persons, one of them later died in hospital while one person continues to receive treatment,” he added.

Aruwan said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls.

He also wished the injured a quick recovery.

Aruwan said the security agencies were presently conducting operations at identified locations in the general area.

(NAN)